Andhra to conduct Rythu Bharosa Chaitanya Yatra to create awareness among farmers on e-cropping, other issues

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to conduct Rythu Bharosa Chaitanya Yatra from July 9 to July 23, to create awareness among farmers on agriculture-related aspects like RBKs, CMAPP (Continuous Monitoring of Agriculture Prices and Procurement), e-cropping and many more.



Addressing the Spandana review meeting with district collectors and SPs, the Chief Minister directed District Collectors to Conduct Agricultural Advisory Committee meetings at the RBK level, Mandal level and District level to discuss and finalise the Kharif preparedness for seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and crop planning.

"Ensure that Rythu Bharosa advisory committee meetings are held on the first Friday of every month in all RBKs, second Friday at the Mandal level and third Friday at the District level, Collectors and Joint Collectors should respond to important issues raised during the meetings, farmers should be encouraged and educated on crop diversification in place of Paddy under bore wells with crops like korra, ragi, maize and pulses as well as horticulture crops," said the Chief Minister.

The collectors were instructed by the Chief Minister to conduct mandated inspections from here on, also to ensure that the deficiencies reported in the inspections are rectified immediately and compliance reports should be made and submitted promptly.

During the inspection, the collectors were tasked to verify if the village and ward secretariats are displaying posters of welfare schemes along with the list of eligible beneficiaries, display of welfare calendar for the year 2021-22, its implementation and list of services available in secretariats, posters on COVID appropriate behaviour. (ANI)

