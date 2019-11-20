Andhra to develop three concept cities

Amaravati, Nov 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, here on Wednesday, three concept cities would be developed and asked officials to plan that in Vishakapatnam, Tirupati and Anantapur.

These cities should be developed in a radius of 10 sq km, he added.

Reddy said this during a review meeting with officials of the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department.

He also asked officials to make village and ward secretariats and the volunteers system tech-savvy.

Outlining the importance of village and ward secretariats, he said the system would help root out corruption and hence it needed a strong IT network. Ration cards, pension cards, Arogyasri cards and fee reimbursement cards would be issued by the village and ward secretariats, he said. The Chief Minister said the single-window system had been introduced for transparency in sanctioning of industries. Land, water and power would be provided at nominal rates for setting up industries, he added. He slammed N. Chandrababu Naidu, leader of opposition, for making tall claims about industrial promotion and ease of doing business but keeping Rs 4,000 crore industrial incentives pending during his five-year rule. IT Minister Mekatpati Goutham Reddy and other officials were also present. ms/pcj