Andhra to hold EAPCET from Aug 19 to 25

EAPCET is the latest iteration of the earlier popularly known competitive exam EAMCET, which also used to cater to medical admissions.

Amaravati, June 19 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced to conduct Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET-2021) from August 19 to 25.

Likewise, the higher education council plans to conduct all other competitive examinations (CET) such as engineering common entrance test (ECET), integrated common entrance test (ICET) and law common entrance test in the first and second weeks of September.

Education common entrance test (EdCET) and physical education common entrance test (PECET) are also proposed to be conducted during the same timeline.

ICET is for securing admissions in professional courses such as MBA and MCA.

--IANS

