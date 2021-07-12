Andhra to penalise commercial entities violating Covid norms

"Hefty penalties will be imposed on commercial establishments violating Covid rules. If needed, they will be shut down for 2 - 3 days," said an official statement on Monday.

Amaravati, July 12 (IANS) Relaxing Covid curfew uniformly across the state from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Andhra Pradesh government has warned that heavy penalties will be levied on commercial establishments found violating Covid norms, which can include shutting down for 2-3 days.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a review meeting on the pandemic situation on Monday where these decisions were taken.

As part of strictly implementing Covid prevention measures, the government will levy a fine of Rs 100 on maskless people. All, including employees of commercial establishments are required to wear a mask.

Andhra Pradesh has created a dedicated whatsApp number for people to report photographic evidence on people and entities violating the Covid norms.

Wearing a mask and not huddling in groups when outside in markets and other public places are mandatory.

Market committees have been instructed to ensure all customers wear a mask.

Curfew will last for eight hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Tuesday until further notice.

