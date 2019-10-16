Andhra to provide financial assistance for handloom weavers

The state cabinet approved the 'YSR Nethanna Hastham' scheme which will be implemented from December 21 this year.

The scheme will benefit 90,000 families and will cost Rs 216 crore to the state exchequer.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who chaired the cabinet meeting, said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government will not neglect anyone in the state.

Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Nani told a news conference that the cabinet took many key decisions.

It approved a proposal of the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (RTC) to take Rs 1,000 crore term loan for replacing 3,677 old buses. The government will stand guarantee for the loan. The normal limit for any APSRTC bus is 10 lakh km and 3,677 buses have reached the limit and need replacement. As the electricity distribution companies (discoms) are facing financial crisis, the cabinet approved release of bonds worth Rs 4,741 crore. Permission has been issued to the Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation (APFC) for the same. In view of the ban on fishing from April 15 to June 14, the cabinet decided to provide financial help of Rs 10,000 to fishermen. The families that own mechanised, motorised, non-motorised boats and even rafts will be covered under the scheme. The Chief Minister decided to increase the supply of diesel subsidized by 50 percent that is being provided to fishermen to run their boats. Perni Nani said the cabinet approved increase in the honorarium for mid-day meal workers from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. This move will benefit 88,296 people. The cabinet also gave its nod to increase daily allowance of the home guards from Rs 600 to Rs 710.