Andhra to see heavy rains on Sunday, Monday

"Winds reaching up to speeds of 50-60 km per hour will prevail and the sea will be rough. Until Tuesday, fishermen should not venture into the sea," he said.

Amaravati, July 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's Disaster Management Commissioner K. Kanna Babu on Friday warned of heavy rains in parts of the state on Sunday and Monday and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Citing the India Meteorological Department, he said a low pressure area is likely to form over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra and south Odisha coasts around July 11, and under its influence, rainfall is expected on Saturday as well.

Parts of north Andhra districts are expected to witness heavy rainfall on Saturday and light showers in the rest of the places.

Likewise on Sunday, parts of coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema are likely to receive heavy rainfall, including very heavy rainfall in some places in coastal Andhra, and light showers in the rest of the places.

"On Monday, some parts across the state have been forecast to receive heavy rainfall and medium to light showers in other places. Everybody should be careful," added Babu.

--IANS

sth/vd