Andhra to spend Rs 1,600 cr in vaccinating 18-45 age bracket

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision on Friday after a meeting with Reddy.

Amaravati, April 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said the state government is expected to spend Rs 1,600 crore on free vaccination for all people in the age group of 18 to 45 years.

The state government has also decided to impose night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Saturday.

Reddy directed officials to ramp up Coronavirus testing to full capacity and focus on supplying oxygen and Remdesivir injection, besides preventing them from being black marketed.

The chief minister has also instructed the officials to take strict action against overcharging private hospitals as complaints have been received.

Reddy has directed officials to fully functionalise the 104 call centre, responding to each and every call and providing information on the availability of beds.

A Joint Collector will be assigned to each of the 104 call centre in each district to monitor calls.

He told officials to conduct Class 10, intermediate, degree and engineering examinations as per schedule without causing any inconvenience to students.

Reddy said the examinations should be conducted keeping in view the health of students and complying with Coronavirus rules.

On the supply of oxygen, officials informed Reddy that that the life supporting gas is getting delayed because of lack of proper transportation.

They said only 64 vehicles were allotted for the supply of oxygen while at least 100 to 120 vehicles were needed to meet the current demand.

Andhra Pradesh will require as much as 515 MT of oxygen if all the oxygen beds are occupied in the state while an average of 284 MT of the gas is currently being used in government and private hospitals.

Officials informed Reddy that they have requested the central government to supply 100 MT of oxygen manufactured in RINL, Visakhapatnam to Andhra Pradesh and also ensure supply of the gas from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

--IANS

sth/in