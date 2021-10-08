Andhra tourism minister visits Kanaka Durga temple on 2nd day of Navratri

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): On the second day of the Navratri festival, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Friday visited the Kanaka Durga temple to offer prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga.



The temple is situated on Indrakeeladri hill of Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "It is an immense pleasure to visit the temple and offer prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga on the second day of Navratri. May the goddess shower her divine blessings on the state for its development and progress."

Navratri is a nine-day long festival celebrated to honour the nine forms of Goddess Durga and her mighty valour. The auspicious festival typically falls twice a year- the Sharada Navaratri near autumn equinox (September-October) and the Vasanta Navaratri near spring equinox (March-April). (ANI)

