Andhra trade body urges FM to allot mega textile park

K.V.S. Prakash Rao, President of AP Chambers and its General Secretary Potluri Bhaskara Rao said that Sitharaman had announced that the Centre would set up seven mega integrated textile parks in the country in her budget speech.

Amaravati, March 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) officials have submitted a representation to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allot an integrated mega textile park in the state.

"In this regard, AP Chambers requested the Central government to set up one such park in the state. They also highlighted the strength of the state such as one of the top cotton producers in India, the presence of large spinning mills, availability of raw material and skilled manpower," said Rao.

The representation was submitted to Sitharaman on Monday.

As Andhra Pradesh is exporting most of the yarn it produces due to lack of value addition, he said that there is a need to set up an integrated mega textile park to transform the major portion of the yarn into fabric and garments within the state, including promoting it as a destination for global textile majors.

"An integrated mega textile park in Andhra Pradesh will enable the textile industry to become globally competitive, attract large investments, develop huge ancillary and support industries and boost employment opportunities in the state," added Rao.

Similarly, the trade body urged the Centre to provide the right support to AP and help improve the economy of the state.

AP Chambers officials have also requested the finance minister to declare Prakasam district as one of the integrated textile regions of the country.

