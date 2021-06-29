'Andhra uniquely positioned to vaccinate lakhs on daily basis'

Amaravati/New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the state is uniquely positioned to inoculate lakhs of people on a daily basis, propelled by its grassroots governance system comprising ward and village secretariats.

"We have demonstrated our capacity of large-scale vaccination by immunising 13.7 lakh people on a single day, June 20. Andhra Pradesh is in a unique position to vaccinate lakhs of people daily due to the setup of 15,004 village and ward secretariats," wrote Reddy to Modi in a letter.

Similarly, he mentioned the earlier feats of inoculating 6.3 lakh people on April 14 and 5.7 lakh people on May 27.

He said that the 2.6 lakh ward and village volunteers, responsible for 50 households each, established in 15,004 secretariats were aided by more than 40,000 ASHA workers, including more than 19,000 ANMs and a vast number of PHCs and CHCs.

Reddy thanked the Centre for extending the support needed to fight the Covid pandemic and called the government's decision to procure and supply the entire vaccine requirement for all eligible age groups from June 21 as the right policy.

--IANS

