Andhra vaccinates 11.85 lakh people in a single day

Amaravati, June 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh set a new record on Sunday by administering over a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in a single day.

As part of an intensive vaccination taken up by the state health authorities, 11.85 lakh people were vaccinated across the state on Sunday.

Health secretary Anil Singhal said the state has improved its earlier record of vaccinating six lakh people in a single day.