Andhra village volunteer dies after taking Covid vaccine

Pilla Lalitha, 28, took the vaccine along with eight other volunteers on Sunday. All others suffered headache and fever-like symptoms while Lalitha's condition aggravated, leading to her death.

A village volunteer from Palasa mandalam in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district died after taking the coronavirus vaccine.

As her condition turned serious before her death, she took tablets and stayed home to recover but later died.

She was married with an 8-year-old son.

Meanwhile, officials said that the exact reason for Lalitha's death can be ascertained only after the post mortem. Her body was shifted to the community hospital for autopsy.

Following this adverse event, other volunteers who took the jab along with Lalitha are worried.

Local Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and state minister Sediri Appala Raju visited the community hospital.

He spoke with her family members and declared an immediate monetary relief of Rs 2 lakh.

According to Lalitha's mother P. Parvathi, the volunteer was advised to take paracetamol after she got fever on being inoculated.

