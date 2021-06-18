Andhra woman strangulated to death over alleged extramarital affair

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), June 18 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her family in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna District, reportedly for having an extramarital affair.



The woman Ratnakumari, who separated from her husband around one and a half years ago, had been living at her mother's house in Krishna's Eturu village since then.

Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Nageswara Reddy, said: "Ratnakumari, who had been married nine years ago was staying with her mother for the last one and a half years after her separation from her husband. Her mother and others in the family were pressurising her to return to her husband but she said she wanted to go with another man."

"Due to this, there were fights in the house. On the last (Thursday) night also, there was a fight and we have received a complaint that Ratnakumari's mother, sister and sister's son killed her," the police officer added.

On Friday morning, local people upon finding her body and with the rest of the family not around complained to the police.

It is suspected that the woman was killed by strangulation. Her family members are absconding. Police said it is investigating the matter. (ANI)

