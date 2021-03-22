Andhra woman throttles paramour, burns body with sister's help

Around noon on Tuesday last week, Nadakuduru village revenue officer (VRO) Tatapudi Somaraju from Karapa mandal lodged a complaint with the police that an unknown man's body was found on the northern side of the bypass road leading from Turangi to Yanam.

Nadakuduru, March 22 (IANS) A woman killed and then partially burned her paramour's body at a secluded place in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district recently. Police managed to crack the case six days later.

On reaching the spot, police found a partly burnt man's body and they registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 and 201, read with 34 and began a probe.

As the dead man was not identified, police gave wide publicity which led to his relatives turning up and identifying him as Pepakayala Satish Kumar, resident of Vella village in Ramachandrapuram mandal in the district.

Kumar got married 16 years ago to Peddireddi Suneetha and was blessed with a boy and a girl. He used to eke out a living by renting a public address system, besides working as a watchman in a rice mill.

However, since the last five years he contracted a chronic disease and was taking treatment for it at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada.

Meanwhile, Kumar began an extramarital affair with Thota Arjiveni (25), which continued for some time but the latter started distancing herself from him because of the disease as she feared getting infected.

Depressed over these developments, Kumar attempted suicide by consuming a pesticide on March 3 but survived on being treated at the area hospital in Ramachandrapuram.

"At that time, the wife of the deceased (Kumar), Suneetha, went away to her parents' home along with her children," said a police official.

Following that incident, Kumar started pestering Arjiveni to abandon her husband and elope with him, which she did not agree to.

Arjiveni then went to her sister Ireddy Rajeswari's (29) home and opened up to her about Kumar. After deliberating on the matter, the sisters determined to eliminate Kumar.

They hatched a plot and lured Kumar to a vacant plot of land belonging to one Gollapalli Suryanarayana. The sisters carried two litres of petrol with them to execute their murder plan.

When Kumar arrived they sat down and chit chatted for some time. Seeing an opportunity, Arjiveni suddenly hit Kumar on his groin with her right knee.

As her paramour writhed in pain, Arjiveni sat on him and tied a piece of cloth around his neck and both the sisters strangled him.

With the aim to destroy evidence, they doused his body with the petrol and set him ablaze.

Police swooped on the sisters on Sunday morning around 7 a.m. and arrested them, and aeized two cell phones belonging to Kumar from their possession.

