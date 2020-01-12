Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Women Commission chairperson, Vasireddy Padma, criticized Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu for using "women as a tool in the political conspiracy" and attempting to "misguide the National Women Commission (NWC)", according to a release by the YSR Congress Party on Sunday.

"It was not appropriate for Naidu to use women as a tool in the political conspiracy. TDP was trying to misguide the National Women Commission and trying to trouble the commission members' on duty," Padma said according to the release.She said that the actions were "pre-planned by TDP members who are indulging in conveying fabricated matter and trying to misguide everyone that women are suffering."Accusing Naidu of neglecting the welfare of women in Andhra Pradesh during his rule, Padma said, "Naidu had neglected women during TDP reign and had never considered Asha workers, who have protested several times to increase the salaries.""But Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is firm on providing all the necessary facilities for women... The salaries for Asha workers, Anganwadi workers have been increased and now, Amma Vodi was launched as the Sankranti gift," she said praising the incumbent CM, as per the release.Earlier today, a fact-finding team of NCW visited Tulluru village in the Amaravati region and met women protestors to inquire about the alleged manhandling by the police during the protests against CM Reddy's proposal of shifting the state capital to Vizag.There were reports of women farmers being brutally beaten up by the police during their protest. Subsequently, the commission had taken a suo moto cognizance in connection with the case. (ANI)