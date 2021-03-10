Andhra's active cases climb to 1,064 : Health officials

Amaravati, March 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's active Covid-19 cases mounted to 1,064 on Wednesday, health officials said.

The state logged 120 new Covid cases, pushing the tally to over 8.9 lakh, even as 93 more persons recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 35, followed by Krishna (25), Visakhapatnam (17) and Kadapa (10).