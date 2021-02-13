Andhra's active Covid-19 cases drop below 800

In the past 24 hours, the state logged 54 new Covid cases, pushing the tally to over 8.88 lakh, even as 71 more persons have recovered from the disease.

Amaravati, Feb 13 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's active Covid-19 cases on Saturday came down to 797 from 853 the previous day, health officials said.

Visakhapatnam district accounted for the highest number of cases at 9, followed by Krishna (8), Chittoor and East Godavari (7 each), Kadapa (6) and Guntur and Srikakulam (5 each).

Among other places, West Godavari (2).

Anantapur, Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts recorded no cases. First time, as many as four districts not reporting even a single infection.

East Godavari's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all the Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.58 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state reported no new Covid death in the past 24 hours.

With 33,415 more tests, total Covid tests in Andhra state crossed 1.35 crore.

