Andhra's active Covid cases race past 14K mark

Meanwhile, 915 more persons have recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries to over 8.93 lakh.

Amaravati, April 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 14,913 active Covid cases, while 2,558 fresh infections pushed the state's cumulative tally to 9.15 lakh, health officials said.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 465, followed by Guntur (399), Kurnool (344), Visakhapatnam (290), Nellore (204) and Srikakulam (185).

Among other places, Prakasam (153), Krishna (152), Anantapur (131), Kadapa (94), East Godavari (58), Vizianagaram (46) and West Godavari (37).

East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all the districts of Andhra Pradesh, while the state's positive rate dropped to 5.9 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.12 per cent.

Meanwhile, six more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 7,268.

