Andhra's active Covid cases race past 18K mark

Meanwhile, 1,053 more persons have recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to over 8.95 lakh.

Amaravati, April 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 18,666 active Covid cases, while 3,309 fresh infections pushed the state's tally to over 9.21 lakh, health offcials said.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 740, followed by Guntur (527), Visakhapatnam (391), Kurnool (296), Srikakulam (279) and Krishna (278).

East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all the districts of the state, while the positive rate dropped to 5.9 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, 12 more persons have succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 7,291.

--IANS

sth/sdr/