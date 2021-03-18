Andhra's active Covid cases rise to 1,795

Amaravati, March 18 (IANS) The number of active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 1,795 on Thursday, while the state logged 218 new infections.

Thursday is the third consecutive day that the state logged more than 200 cases.

The new cases took the state's tally over 8.92 lakh, while 117 persons recovered from the virus to raise total recoveries over 8.83 lakh.