Andhra's active Covid cases shoot past 3K

Amaravati, March 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh recorded 758 new Covid infections on Thursday, while its active case tally shot past the 3,000 mark to reach 3,469.
The southern state logged 700 or more cases on a single day after a long time.
The new cases took the tally over 8.95 lakh, while 231 more recovered to raise the total recoveries over 8.85 lakh.
Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 175, followed by Guntur (127), Visakhapatnam (98), Krishna (80), Anantapur (56), East Godavari (45), Nellore (33), Prakasam (30), Kurnool and Srikakulam (27 each), Kadapa (24), Vizianagaram (23) and West Godavari (13).
East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.02 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 4.9 per cent.
Meanwhile, four more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's Covid death toll to 7,201.
With 35,196 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1.48 crore mark.
--IANS
