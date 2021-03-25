Andhra's active Covid cases shoot past 3K

Amaravati, March 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh recorded 758 new Covid infections on Thursday, while its active case tally shot past the 3,000 mark to reach 3,469.

The southern state logged 700 or more cases on a single day after a long time.

The new cases took the tally over 8.95 lakh, while 231 more recovered to raise the total recoveries over 8.85 lakh.