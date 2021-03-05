Andhra's active Covid cases surge again; toll at 7K

Amaravati, March 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's active Covid-19 cases mounted to 900 on Friday, while the state logged 124 fresh infections, pushing the tally to over 8.9 lakh, health officials said.

As many as 94 more persons have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 30, followed by Krishna (18), Guntur (16), East Godavari and Visakhapatnam (13 each).