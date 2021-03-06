Andhra's active Covid cases touch 921

Meanwhile, the state logged 115 new Covid infections, pushing the tally to over 8.9 lakh, even as 93 more persons have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Amaravati, March 6 (IANS) Continuing the upward trend, Andhra Pradesh's active Covid-19 cases climbed to 921 on Saturday, health officials said.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 32, followed by Krishna (20), Visakhapatnam (18) and Kadapa and West Godavari (8 each).

Among other places, Anantapur, Guntur and Srikakulam (6 each), East Godavari and Kurnool (5 each) and Vizianagaram (1).

However, no infections were recorded in Nellore and Prakasam districts while Chittoor has been logging the highest number of cases regularly.

East Godavari's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.28 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.07 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the toll to 7,173.

