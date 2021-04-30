Andhra's Covid tally scales new peak of 17,354 cases

According to the health authorities, the overall tally in Andhra Pradesh mounted from 10,84,336 to 11,01,690 in the 24 hours ending 10 am on Friday.

The state's previous highest daily tally of 14,792 cases was reported on Thursday.

Amaravati, April 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh continued to reel under the Covid onslaught on Friday, with the state registering yet another all-time high single-day spike of 17,354 coronavirus cases.

A total of 57 persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24-hour cycle, taking the state's death toll to 7,992 on Friday.

Two districts reported over 2,000 cases each, while five districts registered more than 1,000 cases each.

Chittoor and Guntur districts reported 2,764 and 2,129 cases, respectively, followed by Anantapur (1,882), East Godavari (1,842), Srikakulam (1,581), Visakhapatnam (1,358) and Nellore (1,133).

Of the remaining six districts, Prakasam reported 661 cases, followed by Krishna with 698 cases, Vizianagaram with 740 cases, YSR Kadapa with 757 cases, West Godavari with 842 cases, and Kurnool with 967 cases.

Health authorities said that 86,494 tests were conducted in Andhra Pradesh over the preceding 24 hours.

Meanwhile with 8,468 persons recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 9,70,718.

--IANS

pvn/arm