Andhra's Covid toll breaches 12k mark

Andhra reported 5,741 new Covid cases, pushing the state's tally to over 18.2 lakh, while the active caseload dropped to 75,134.

Amaravati, June 15 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's Covid death toll crossed 12,000 mark on Tuesday with 53 fresh fatalities, even as the infections continued to dwindle, but logged cases higher than the previous day.

On Monday, the state reported 4,549 infections.

Meanwhile, 10,564 more persons have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to over 17.3 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 831, followed by Chittoor (830), West Godavari (703), Prakasam (207) and Krishna (463 each), Srikakulam (428), Guntur (385), Anantapur (353), Visakhapatnam (339), Kadapa (325), Nellore (266) and Vizianagaram (225).

Except for Krishna and Vizianagaram, all other districts in Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases, however, Krishna district is also inching towards the 1 lakh mark.

With 96,153 lakh more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 2.06 crore mark.

