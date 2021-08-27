Andhra's Jana Sena party to launch digital campaign in September over condition of roads in state

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Jana Sena Party has slammed the YSRCP led state government over the alleged appalling conditions of roads in Andhra Pradesh and will launch a digital campaign from September 2 to 4 over the issue.



Speaking to ANI, Jana Sena Party Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairperson, Nadendla Manohar said, "Jana Sena Party is going to launch a digital campaign on the bad shape of roads in Andhra Pradesh. The party workers will take photographs of damaged roads all over the state and upload them on social media with the hashtag 'Jana Sena for AP Roads'."

"The digital campaign will be held on September 2, 3 and 4. As a continuation, the party will hold 'Srama danam' program on October 2 i.e Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. On that day, party Chief Pawan Kalyan, all leaders and cadres will take part making sure the maintenance of roads," he said.

While informing the details of the movement, JSP Political Affairs Committee Chairperson added, "The YSRCP government has totally ignored the development of infrastructure in the state. 1.26 lakh kilometers of roads in the state are in bad shape. Roads all over the state are fully damaged. But, the state government did not develop even a single road. YSRCP claims of welfare schemes but has totally ignored the development of infrastructure."

"The state government allocated Rs 12,450 crores in its budget for maintenance of roads. But in reality, it has spent only Rs 1350 crores. That too, nothing is done. Most of that amount seems to be misused in corrupt practices. The bad shape of roads is causing a problem for the common people of the state. The YSRCP government has imposed heavy cess on petrol and diesel rates, but not at all developing the roads," he added. (ANI)

