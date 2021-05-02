Andhra's ruling YSRCP comfortably retains Tirupati LS seat

Tirupati, May 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSRCP on Sunday retained the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat with a thumping majority over its nearest rival, the TDP.

YSRCP's M. Gurumoorthy trounced his nearest rival, Panabaka Lakshmi of the TDP, by a margin of 2,71,319 votes.

The YSRCP candidate polled 6,25,820 votes. In contrast, the TDP candidate garnered 3,54,253 votes, while the BJP's Ratnaprabha polled 57,070 votes.