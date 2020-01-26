Anerood Jugnauth named for Padma Vibhushan

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Fourteen foreigners, majority of them of the Indian origin, including Mauritian politician Anerood Jugnauth, have been named for the Padma Awards on the eve of 71st Republic Day, here on Saturday.

Jugnauth has been named for Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award, in the field of public affairs. Jugnauth, who served as the President and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, was a central figure in the Mauritian politics in the 1980s and 1990s.

Jagdish Sheth, based in the USA, will be receiving Padma Bhushan in the field of literature and education.

Twelve foreigners have been named for Padma Shri. It included late Indra Dassanayake, a well-known Hindi literary personality who taught Hindi at the University of Kelaniya, Sri Lanka. Dassanayake strived for emergence of Hindi as a world language. Another awardee is Barry Strachan Gardiner, British Labour Party leader who has served as Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade since 2016. Another notable foreign personality in the list is late Tetsu Nakamura for his social work in Afghanistan. A Japanese physician and honorary Afghan, Nakamura headed the Peace Japan Medical Services (PMS). Devoted to the Kunar river canal projects in eastern Afghanistan, he was credited for transforming the desert of Gamberi, on the outskirts of Jalalabad, into a lush forest and wheat farmlands. He also helped build two hospitals and two mosques. The Padma Awards are given in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- in various fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service. Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. ss/pcj