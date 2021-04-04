Angry bull enters Mamata's Howrah rally

The incident happened when Banerjee in her wheel-chair was leading a roadshow from Howrah Kajipara to Sammilani park - a distance of nearly 4 kmss.

Banerjee was holding the roadshow in support of the Trinamool candidates of Howrah North, Howrah Central and Shibpur assembly constituencies on Saturday.

The Chief Minister prefers to walk during these kinds of roadshows but after the Nandigram accident she had to sit on her wheel-chair to increase her public relation.

The huge rally full of Trinamool supporters, local leaders and candidates was about 200 metres away from the finishing point when an angry bull entered inside the rally posing a threat to the Chief Minister.

"The bull was just outside the 100-metre security ring and the bull was trying to push into the security cordon guarded by the Chief Minister's personal security guards. As they tried to chase the bull out of the security ring ensuring the safety of the chief minister first, the angry started chasing people and this disturbed the discipline of the entire rally," a senior security officer said.

Though initially it seemed that the bull was trying to cross the road but the presence of so many people confused it and that led to a chaotic situation. Finally, Trinamool leaders was able to chase the bull out of the rally. Though the incident lasted less than a minute but it again raised questions about the security arrangement of the chief.

Recently, Banerjee said that she suffered a leg injury, after few people had allegedly pushed her near her car in Nandigram. She alleged that no cops were present at the location, as she was 'pushed by 4-5 men' which resulted in an injury.

The incident triggered a security scare as the chief minister gets Z-plus protection. Mamata was in East Midnapore district to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal and file her nomination paper in Haldia.

As a natural fall out the Election Commission removed Vivek Sahay from the post of Director Security of West Bengal. The commission also removed DM of East Midnapore Vibhu Goel and SP Pravin Prakash.

