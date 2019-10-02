Angry Hajipur residents gherao Ramvilas Paswan over water-logging

Hajipur (Bihar) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan on Wednesday faced the wrath of some Hajipur residents over the issue of water-logging in the area.

Paswan, who was on his way to Samastipur, was gheraoed by the locals near Circuit House here.



People from Gangabridge Colony and Chaurmahal Nagar complained about water-logging in the area for the past three days and stopped the Union Minister's vehicle.

The locals alleged that the administration was not paying adequate attention to the problem.

Some angry residents even said that they wouldn't allow Union Minister to leave until water from the area is pumped out.

The Union Minister later came out of the vehicle and talked to people in order to pacify them. He also talked to the District Magistrate in this regard and asked for the completion of work on a priority basis. (ANI)

