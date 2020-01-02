Angry Twitter users again call for boycotting Farhan's movie

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Even as the first still from Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar's "Toofan" was out on Thursday, a section of Twitterati again rallied to demand boycotting his upcoming film in the wake of his support to anti-CAA protests.#FarhanAkhtar trended with 1,521 tweets.

On December 22 last year, days after Farhan supported those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Twitter users had opposed him and demanded boycott of "Toofan".

One user tweeted on Thursday: "It is important for people of India to call out the hypocrisy of @FarOutAkhtar. He continues displaying the map of India without Kashmir after accepting it to be wrong. This is the hypocrisy of a man who knows nothing of #CAA..."

One post read: "Rahul Gandhi of Bollywood is back. #farhanakhtar." One user posted: "Farhan Akhtar's new movie 'Toofan' is releasing soon. Please remember what damage he did to our nation before watching his movie. Don't let your money being used for the person who misled the nation on #CAA_NRC. Teach this man a lesson. #FarhanAkhtar. #BoycottToofan." A user commented: "When you can talk bull**** without knowing about CAA. I can boycott you and your movies. You are one of my favourite actors but the country comes first. Finest actors speaking the stupidest!!!!" Set for October 2020 release, "Toofan" is a sports-based film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and is jointly produced by Farhan and others. On December 22 too, a user had tweeted: "Friends a humble request -- Please trend this... and ask others to tweet and retweet. #BoycottToofan #FarhanAkhtar @FarOutAkhtar." tsb/saurav/arm