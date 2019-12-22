Angry Twitter users call for boycotting Farhan's movie

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Days after Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar came out in support of those protesting against the changes in the Citizenship Act, Twitter users opposed him on Sunday and rallied to demand a boycott of his upcoming movie 'Toofan'.

#BoycottToofan trended on Twitter with 1,775 tweets.

Toofan is set for October 2020 release. The sports-based film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is jointly produced by Farhan and others.

One user wrote: "Friends a humble request -- Please trend this... and ask others to tweet and retweet. #BoycottToofan #FarhanAkhtar @FarOutAkhtar."

"We don't want to see movies of such people... who aren't with the Constitution of our country... and inciting others to go against it," read another post. One user remarked: "Don't see this upcoming movie of Farhan Akhtar. #BoycottToofan" "Do we really need to boycott his movie... his movies in the past did not make any mark... even when not boycotted. So, no one really gives a *** to his movies." One post read: "@FarOutAkhtar. Misleading the youth by spreading hatred. He is the biggest threat to the nation." A Twitter user remarked: "We don't want to see a movie of such an illiterate person like @FarOutAkhtar who knows nothing about CAA. Since some people were protesting, he also gathered people to protest & did the same. Such a hypocrite. Have you ever spoken on Kashmiri Pandits?" "Let's boycott people who have zero sense and are not responsible citizens," said a user. tsb/sdr/kr