ANI journalist helps save life of flood victim in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A journalist working with ANI, who was reporting on floods in the state capital, has saved the life of a woman who was trapped in a water-logged area.

Mukesh Singh, who is agency's bureau chief in Bihar, was with his team covering inundation in Rajendra Nagar area of Patna city on Tuesday when he saw a woman shivering in water.

Singh said she had managed to come out of an area inundated in water."Seeing her condition, I approached NGO workers who were distributing food packets. She was hungry for many days. A NDRF jawan also reached there and offered her water," Singh said."When we asked her about her condition, she said told us while still shivering that she was stranded in deep water for the past four days and no relief had reached her. She said no one else was at her home," he added.He said the woman felt unconscious even as she was speaking."We felt the need to take her to the hospital immediately. Her body had gone cold and the feet had gone bad after being in the water for days. Someone advised massaging her feet will help. While we were trying that, the NDRF jawan signalled us to carry her to a distance where she can be put in an ambulance," said Singh.She was then carried to the ambulance.The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) are conducting relief operations in low-lying areas of Patna. Over 10,000 people have been rescued.The state capital is among the worst affected districts in Bihar water-logging in several areas. (ANI)