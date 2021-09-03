Anil Deshmukh case: Advocate Daga gave iPhone 12 pro as bribe to CBI sub-inspector to leak investigation details, say CBI FIR

Daga, the advocate of Anil Deshmukh, has been arrested along with Tiwari in the same case."Anand Daga is the advocate of Anil Deshmukh, the then Home Minister of Maharashtra, an accused in the CBI case. Abhishek Tiwari had visited Pune in connection with the investigation of the instant case. It has been learned that Advocate Anand Daga met Abhishek Tiwari and handed over an iPhone 12 Pro as illegal gratification to him in lieu of passing details regarding the said enquiry and the investigation, thereby causing improper performance of public duty. It has also been reliably learned that he had been obtaining illegal gratification from Daga at regular intervals," mentioned the copy of the FIR accessed by ANI.The FIR copy mentioned that a team of officers led by the Enquiry Officer R.S. Gunjiyal, DSP along with the suspect Tiwari, left for Mumbai on April 6 for conducting an enquiry in the matter against Deshmukh.During the probe, the team members examined many witnesses including Deshmukh on April 14 and the report was submitted later."Abhishek Tiwari assisted the EO in preparation of the said report and had been in possession of case-sensitive documents. Pursuant to the comments and opinions of senior officers including legal officers and after the approval of the competent authority, an FIR was registered against Anil Deshmukh, the then Home Minister of Maharashtra, and unknown others. The investigation of the said case is under progress," mentioned the FIR.As per the FIR, it has been reliably learned that the copies of the confidential documents pertaining to the enquiry and the investigation have been disclosed to unauthorised persons."It has been reliably learned that Tiwari came in contact with Daga, a Nagpur-based advocate during the course of the enquiry, and had been in regular contact with him since then," it said.The FIR further read that Abhishek Tiwari shared copies of different documents like memorandum of proceedings, sealing-unsealing memorandum, statements, seizure memos, etc. related to the investigation of the said case with Anand Daga through WhatsApp on many occasions.There is reason to believe that Tiwari having entered into a criminal conspiracy with Daga and unknown others has disclosed case sensitive and confidential documents to unauthorised persons for the purpose of subverting the investigation of the case in lieu of undue advantage and illegal gratification to himself, the FIR read.A Delhi court on Thursday remanded two days CBI custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and investigating agency's Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari. (ANI)