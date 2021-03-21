Anil Deshmukh should resign immediately, says Raj Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said that Anil Deshmukh should resign immediately in wake of allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.



"Anil Deshmukh should resign immediately. The main issue is that of an explosive-laden vehicle being found near the residence of an industrialist. I request the Central Government to intervene. The State government cannot investigate this matter," said MNS chief.

"I don't think any such thing has ever happened in the history of the nation that police is being involved in any such incident," he added.

"Sachin Waze was suspended for 17 years, after that he joined Shiv Sena. Who took him to the party? Fadnavis claimed that Uddhav asked him to take Vaze back. It means he was a close associate of Uddhav Thackeray," the MNS chief said.

Sachin Waze, who was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25.

Meanwhile, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

The allegations were made a day after Deshmukh had said that Param Bir Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction. In the letter, Param Bir Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers". (ANI)

