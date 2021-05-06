Anil Deshmukh's plea against FIR: Bombay HC seeks CBI's response

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned the petition of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with an FIR lodged against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on corruption charges.



The high court also refused to give any interim protection to Deshmukh from any coercive action by the CBI.

It has asked CBI to file its affidavit within a period of four weeks in response to the petition filed by the former Maharashtra Home Minister. The next hearing in the matter will be after the summer vacation of the court.

The high court has directed Deshmukh to move the vacation bench of the high court on the basis of the urgency of his case if needed.

Deshmukh, in his plea, sought the quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation over corruption allegations. He also pleaded for interim protection from any coercive action by the agency.

Last month, the CBI had registered a case against him and others under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B).

The CBI had initiated a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Deshmukh on the high court's order on April 5, based on petitions filed by advocate Jayshri Patil and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who levelled allegations of corruption and malpractices against the NCP leader.

Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Deshmukh had resigned from his post after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to initiate an enquiry within 15 days into allegations levelled against him by Singh. (ANI)

