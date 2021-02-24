Anil Kapoor talks all things food! (Exclusive)

In an exclusive interview with IANSlife, Anil, who has collaborated with KFC India to shoot for its new campaign launching its new range of burgers, talks all things food.

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANSlife) Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor reveals he has different foods for different moods. The 64-year-old says he loves to try different cuisines and special items from every country he visits.

Q: What's your favourite cuisine?

A: I have different foods for different moods. I don't have a favourite cuisine as such really. A good meal is a good meal regardless of its shape, colour or form.

Q: Where is the food capital of India, according to you?

A: Aamchi Mumbai! I might be biased, but there's no doubt that the food culture in Mumbai has evolved a lot over the past decade... with so many great new restaurants and talented chefs, it's a haven for all foodies now.

Q: Do you try local food of places you travel to?

A: I love to try different cuisines and special items from every country and whenever I visit the place again I know my favourites! My manager Jalal conducts a proper research on the famous foods of every country/city we visit and we make it a point to try at least a couple of the items, if not all!

Q: Do you eat fast food? How often and how do you compensate?

A: I do eat junk food! I love my burgers and fries every once in a while. My daughter Rhea often whips up some great food for my cheat days. As for how I compensate, I read a quote a while back which said you cannot overstrain a diet... and I couldn't agree more. If I have a great meal, I always balance it out with a great workout.

Q: Do you follow a strict diet?

A: I do follow a good diet that works for me, but I keep switching it up. Currently for example, I am following a weekly 24 hour fast. I'm not sure how long I will do this, but it's working for me so far. My diet also depends on how heavy or light my work day is... Honestly, it's because I keep changing things up that I can sustain it for longer... Cheat days are very important to break the monotony. Infact during the lockdown, we had a designated cheat day where Rhea would cook some delicious food and I would eat to my heart's content! Now too we have our occasional binge days and I look forward to it!

Q: Do you also cook sometimes?

A: I don't usually cook but I would love to if I had the time and I'm sure I would enjoy it as well.

