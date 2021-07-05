Anil Kumble meets Andhra CM, discusses sports univ

The former cricketer called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Monday and held discussions on a number of issues, including the development of sports in the state.

Amaravati, July 5 (IANS) Former India captain Anil Kumble has offered his support to set up a sports university in Andhra Pradesh, as per a media statement issued by the state government.

Kumble, who holds the record of claiming all the 10 wickets in an innings, offered to extend his support if a sports university is set up in the state.

The star leg-spinner also urged the state government to focus its sights on establishing sports materials manufacturing units in Andhra Pradesh.

Pointing at the sports goods manufacturing hubs in Meerut and Jalandhar, Kumble said the state and the sports sector would benefit if similar facilities are encouraged here.

He also reiterated his offer to support such initiatives in Andhra Pradesh.

--IANS

