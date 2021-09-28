Anil Vij admitted to AIIMS after post Covid complications

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Haryana Health and Home Minister Anil Vij was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday late evening after complaint of post Covid complications. He was rushed to the AIIMS after he complaint of uneasiness in breathing.

The minister complained of post Covid complications of breathing trouble on Monday evening, thereafter he was taken to the AIIMS hospital in Delhi. He has been kept under AIIMS director Randeep Guleria's observation. He is on oxygen support. His oxygen level dropped on Sunday after that doctors advised him to take rest.