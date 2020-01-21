Anil Vij seeks disciplinary action against Haryana CID chief for negligence

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday demanded disciplinary action against the CID chief for negligence.

"He [CID chief Anil Rao] is not giving me intelligence inputs despite asking for it repeatedly. It can pose a major threat to tranquillity and harmony in the state anytime. I have requested for an action to be taken against him for the negligence. It is about the safety of people," Vij told ANI.



The remarks came in the backdrop of a rift between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Vij over the administration of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The row came to the fore after two changes were made on the state government's website. It showed that the CID was held by the Chief Minister and not by Vij.

The state home minister, however, clarified, "He is a government employee and it is our duty to question him when he is not performing his duty. I have no dispute with the chief minister." (ANI)

