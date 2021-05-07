Anil Vij suggests handing over control of oxygen generation plants to security forces

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 7 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that the management of oxygen generation plants should be handed over to security forces to ensure safety of the plants.



Taking to Twitter, the state health minister suggested, "Control and management of all oxygen generation plants should be handed over to military or paramilitary forces for safety and smooth functioning of the plants."

In another tweet on Thursday, Anil Vij informed that the state government is working to install 60 oxygen generation plants at various government hospitals.

As the country is reeling under the devastating effects of the second wave of coronavirus, and a subsequent increase in the demand for medical oxygen, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is said to be setting up five medical oxygen plants in Delhi and Haryana.

The initiative is part of the funds allocated from the PM-Cares to set up 500 medical oxygen plants across the country.

According to official data, Haryana has 1,15,842 active COVID-19 cases. 2,417 new cases and 117 related deaths were reported in the state over the last 24 hours. (ANI)

