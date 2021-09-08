Anil Vij to hold meeting with Gurugram police

A senior police official requesting anonymity said a crime-related agenda could be discussed at the meeting along with the overall performance of the department, public grievances and redressal of complaints.

Gurugram, Sep 8 (IANS) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij will hold a meeting with senior officials of the Gurugram police at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

'Dial 112' service was recently introduced across Haryana and the Gurugram district has 75 quick response vehicles which means three vehicles each for every police station, the police official added.

The data related to these patrolling vehicles and their response time could also be shared during the meeting.

Vij had suspended a few officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram during his surprise visit in August over irregularities in the functioning of the civic body.

