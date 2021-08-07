Animal Welfare Board of India issues advisory for State govts to prevent cruelty towards animals

"The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) advises the State Government on the issues related to animal welfare including cruelty meted out to animals," read an official release by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.The Board had earlier issued several advisories and circulars to sensitize and create awareness on the matters related to stray animals, man-animal conflict issues with regard to Residents Welfare Associations (RWA). The Board has also issued circulars for observing Animal Welfare Fortnight, Rabies Day, and World Animal Day for sensitizing the States to check the cruelty issues.The AWBI conducts training programmes for Honorary Animal Welfare Officers to make them well versed with the provision of the Prevention of cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and various animal welfare activities. The board also creates awareness in the society to prevent unnecessary pain or suffering to animals and also to be compassionate and kind toward fellow beings.Animal Welfare Board is also regularly addressing the State Governments/Union Territories to establish/ re-constitute the State Animal Welfare Boards and District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (DSPCA) in every district to address the animal welfare issues at the grass root level.This information was given by The Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply today.The Animal Welfare Board of India takes cognizance upon receipt or knowledge of any incidence of cruelty to animals including street dogs with the concern of jurisdictional authorities to take proper action and to punish violators of any such Act.This development pours in as the Delhi High Court on July 1 had opined that there is a need to spread awareness on animals having a right to live with respect and dignity. The Court said that "street dogs have the right to food and citizens have the right to feed community dogs but in exercising this right, care and caution should be taken to ensure that it does not impinge upon the rights of others or cause any harm.""Community dogs (stray/street dogs) have the right to food and citizens have the right to feed community dogs but in exercising this right, care and caution should be taken to ensure that it does not impinge upon the rights of others or cause any harm, hindrance, harassment and nuisance to other individuals or members of the society," the Court had said.On July 2, Kerala High Court's Division Bench has renamed a writ petition in memory of a dog, Bruno, who was beaten to death by three persons at Thiruvananthapuram's Adimalathura beach. (ANI)