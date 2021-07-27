Anita Dongre's ode to Bhuj



Craft villages hold a sense of magic, believes the designer... women in doorways singing over embroidery, men by deep pools of indigo holding secrets passed down over generations, children studying under the shade of a clacking loom under their mother's watchful eyes.

Every season has a reason to rejoice -- a crop harvest, a local deity, and yet the biggest victory in these villages are time's whispers of crafts, handed down generation after generation across marauding empires, through the tune of freedom and bursting into a world of progress. Life changes but these traditions hold the truths of a world that is sustainable, and built on community, the designer states.