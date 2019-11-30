ANMs protest in front of Odisha assembly

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Demanding employment, scores of Auxiliary Nursing Midwiferies (ANMs) on Friday staged a protest in front of Odisha Assembly here.

Gitanjali, one of the protestors, told ANI: "As many as 17,000 ANMs have been unemployed since 2006. No recruitments have taken place. Every year, hundreds of people are enrolled for training. There are vacancies but we are not getting jobs."



"It's been more than four days that we are protesting here. No actions were taken by the state government in our favour. The government should look into our demands," she added.

Sangeeta, another protestor, said: "We have been pressing our demands for the last two years. The government is doling out fake promises to us. Our agitation will continue if the government does not meet our demands."(ANI)

