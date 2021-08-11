Anna University VC vows to support students to win Nobel Prize

In a statement, he said that the engineering syllabus would be revised to equip all the students to get jobs.

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) Anna University's newly-appointed Vice Chancellor, Dr R. Velraj on Wednesday said that the varsity would create basic infrastructure to create world-class research and sow the seeds for the students to win the Nobel Pprize in next twenty years.

"We will divide the engineering syllabus into two as only 20 per cent of the students understand all the topics. One is for students who understand all the topics and the other is to equip students according to the need of the industry and to train them and become entrepreneurs," he said.

He also said that the Anna University, along with the Tamil Nadu government, would try to improve the quality of engineering education in the next three years.

He also said that 1 MW solar panels would be set up at all the 18 constituent colleges of the University. The university will have solar-powered vehicles in its campus in the next three months and that focus would be on electric vehicle research, he added.

