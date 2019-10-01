Announcement of Ayodhya Ram temple construction around Diwali, says BJP MP

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP MP Arjunlal Meena on Tuesday said that the announcement for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be made around the festival of Diwali this year.

"This time around, people will be able to celebrate two Diwalis. The announcement for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be made around Diwali. So people will be able to celebrate two Diwalis," Meena, Lok Sabha MP from Udaipur, said during a press conference here.



Meena was addressing the media about his 15-day-long 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' being organised by the BJP in an attempt to spread the ideals and principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

This comes at a time when the Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babari Mosque case is being heard in the Supreme Court on a daily basis.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had asked the parties in the case to complete all the arguments in the matter by October 18.

The top court is hearing fourteen appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The 16th century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. (ANI)

