Annual 'Adivasi Mela' commences in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 26 (ANI): The 15-day annual tribal fair or 'Adivasi Mela' commenced on Tuesday at Bhubaneswar's Adivasi Exhibition Ground. The fair will remain open for the public from 11 am to 7 pm every day till February 9.



The organiser of the tribal fair, Guha Punam Tapas Kumar, informed that the fair has been conducted annually since 1951 and is the oldest fair in the country.

"The Adivasi Mela exhibits lifestyle, artifacts, handlooms and handicrafts of the tribal of the Odisha under one roof," Kumar told ANI.

"Odisha plays an important role in the development of the scheduled tribes," she added.

Regarding the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) using the Paytm for cash-less transactions, Kumar said, "We collaborated with the local head-office of the Paytm and guided the SHGs and the producer groups for cash-less transactions."

Regarding controlling the footfall at the fair, Guha said that the organisers along with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporations and the police have come up with plans to manage the footfall, control the COVID-19 spread at the same time and ensure that the earnings of the tribals are not hampered.

Narayan Das, a visitor at the tribal fair said that the products sold here are of genuine quality.

"We visit the fair every year. The products are sold here at a very reasonable price," he said adding that it is a very nice experience to visit the Adivasi Mela.

Priti Patnayak, another visitor, said that she is visiting the fair to learn about the lifestyle of the tribals. (ANI)

