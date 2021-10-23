Annual DGP/IGP meet to be held at Lucknow from Nov 20-23

The three day event, organised by the Intelligence Bureau, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other high officials will be participating in this meeting.

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The annual meet of all Director Generals of Police (DGPs) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) will be held at Lucknow from November 20-22, the officials said.

The Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing Chiefs, all heads of the Central Police organisation and Central Armed Police Force will also attend the meeting.

Around 250 officers in the rank of DGP and IGP from all States, Union Territories and central government will take part in the three-day brainstorming meeting to discuss the security situation of the country.

Security of Jammu and Kashmir, cyber terrorism, the Pakistan-sponsored militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, Maoist issue and the new emerging threats are the key issues which are likely to be discussed in this meeting, the sources in the security set up said.

During the last year's conference held virtually, the role of police during the Covid-19 pandemic was discussed and the discussion was also held in detail on increasing the knowledge and capabilities of the police to handle natural disasters and the state police chiefs shared their experiences in handling the pandemic and how the police have helped distressed people and migrant workers during the nationwide lockdown.

The DGPs and IGPs conference is an annual affair where senior police officials of the states and the Centre meet and discuss issues of importance.

Earlier, this annual event used to be organized in Delhi but from 2014 onwards, the Modi government has been organising it outside the national capital.

--IANS

ams/skp/