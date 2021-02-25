Another Andhra love story goes wrong

According to sources, the deceased, Anusha, 19, attended the same degree college in Narsaraopeta town as Vishnu Vardhan and both of them were believed to be in a relationship. However, he started suspecting Anusha of getting close to another boy and during a tryst on Wednesday, allegedly confronted her.

Narsaraopeta (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 25 (IANS) In yet another love story ending tragically in Andhra Pradesh, a 19-year-old youth in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur murdered a girl he purportedly was in relationship with after suspecting her of favouring someone else.

The two had gone to a secluded place to talk but this escalated into a confrontation, as she questioned him for probing her. In a fit of rage, Vardhan strangled her to death and dumped her body in the nearby NSP canal, police said.

After the crime came to light, police were on the trail of Vardhan.

"He (Vardhan) was nearby only and went over to the police station and surrendered himself," Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni told IANS.

Gunni said the case FIR was immediately handed over to Disha police DSP and DSP and inspector rank officers have been entrusted to exclusively deal with the case.

"We have collected all the material evidences by Thursday evening. We will also coordinate with the judiciary and try to fast track the case prosecution," he said.

Police invoked various sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with murder, kidnapping and trying to destroy evidence against the youth.

On Thursday, AP Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma visited Anusha's home to met her family members, and assured them of the government's support.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the girl's family and assured that stern action will be taken against the culprit.

